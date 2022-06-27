Members of the St. Joseph Board of Education listen to a proposal on Monday. The board has approved the selection of Creal, Clark & Seifert Architects & Engineers, Inc. to lead the planning of the Hillyard Tech Center expansion.
Creal, Clark & Seifert Architects & Engineers, Inc. will lay out the planning efforts for an expansion of 15,000 square feet or more to St. Joseph’s advanced training campus for skilled industrial workers.
The St. Joseph School District, which administers the Hillyard Tech Center in partnership with more than a dozen other education agencies, will open negotiations with the firm after the Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to approve its bid. The future on this selection is uncertain: Creal, Clark & Seifert, which is based in St. Joseph, has no contract yet and its term of service and compensation has not yet been determined. Indeed, incoming Superintendent Gabe Edgar said at Monday’s meeting, the size of the project itself could well expand beyond 15,000 square feet.
“This is a good opportunity not only for our students and our school district, but a great opportunity for the community,” Edgar said. “This is something that needs to happen. There’s a lot of opportunity at Hillyard tech school that we’re not tapping into yet. So, it’s very exciting. And I think it’s just going to go a long way for everyone.”
Board member Rick Gilmore said the initiation of this project is one of the main reasons he ran to be on the school board. Gilmore has served since 2020.
“I believe this will give a segment of our youth that might be interested in going off to college to learn a good trade and make a good living, and stay in St. Joseph,” he said.
Board President David Foster said he himself studied in a trade school before initiating his current career as a real estate investor. His knowledge of computer-aided design, Foster said, continues to be highly useful in his work improving rental houses and other properties he has since acquired. Board members agreed that regardless of future opportunities, it is beneficial for the city’s young people to have access to career fields that pay in the dozens, sometimes hundreds of dollars per hour, and for which there is always demand for workers.
“I went for two years and worked in the field for a while,” he said. “And, that still helps me today. I’m excited to see kids today that might be going off to college to have this opportunity to develop themselves as adults, and be successful.”
