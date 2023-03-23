Courtney Medinger

The leader of the local Catholic preschool and day care joined a delegation Tuesday to Jefferson City to ask lawmakers to do more to take care of local kids.

Amie Herrin, director of St. Early Childhood Learning Center, worked with the Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph and the Northwest Provider Network to attend Child Advocacy Day events at the Missouri Capitol. This welcomed leaders and experts drawn from throughout her field to educate lawmakers on how there's simply not enough staffing and physical capacity to go around.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com.

