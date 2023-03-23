The leader of the local Catholic preschool and day care joined a delegation Tuesday to Jefferson City to ask lawmakers to do more to take care of local kids.
Amie Herrin, director of St. Early Childhood Learning Center, worked with the Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph and the Northwest Provider Network to attend Child Advocacy Day events at the Missouri Capitol. This welcomed leaders and experts drawn from throughout her field to educate lawmakers on how there's simply not enough staffing and physical capacity to go around.
"Every center that was present at the meeting has a waitlist," Herrin said. "There is not space available. And so, there is a huge need for it in this area, especially for infants and toddlers. That's where the biggest need is, because those spaces are so limited."
St. Gianna's has a licensed capacity of 92, and a current enrollment of 79, but at least four new hires would be needed to close the gap. More grant funding would help, Herrin said. St. Gianna's is a component of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy, which operates four other campuses in town for pre-K through 12th grade.
Ashley Bennett-Phillips, CAPSTJOE early childhood programs director, said Herrin was one of 29 who joined the delegation, including parents, children and providers. The group met with Bill Faulker and Brenda Shields, the two St. Joseph Republicans who serve as delegates for the city in the Missouri House of Representatives.
"Parents and providers were able to meet with policymakers and representatives to discuss the importance of putting children first, creating policy and providing support to families in our community," Bennett-Phillips said. "Most importantly, this day gives parents and providers the opportunity to learn about advocacy, policy, and gives them opportunity for their voice to be heard. It was an amazing day."
Herrin, who has led St. Gianna's since June, previously worked for a Kansas City-area care provider for 15 years. Although it has been a long time coming, the turnout and response at Child Advocacy Day showed that lawmakers across the board embrace her cause, Herrin said.
"I think they're finally understanding the gigantic need," she said. "Representatives now understand the importance of child care just in the basic infrastructure of the country. They're starting to recognize how big of a need there actually is, and how the choices they make, make all the difference."
Would-be child care providers at St. Gianna's require a high school diploma as a basic qualification. Herrin runs the day-to-day operations at the center and would oversee any candidates. She can be reached via aherrin@cathedralsj.org.
