A new opportunity for school district constituents to let their voices be heard took place Tuesday night with the aim of encouraging conversation on St. Joseph School District academics from preschool through fifth grade.
Vision Forward participants, in a crowd of about 60 people at Word of Life Church plus a number of others watching online, heard from Dlo Duvall, named director of special programs for the 2022-23 school year, and former Superintendent Diane Rutledge of Springfield School District 186 located in the capital city of Illinois.
Duvall is to oversee the district’s various early childhood and special education programs, as well as support services such as the English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) program. She has, to date, served as assistant director.
“Probably our largest challenge in special education right now is our teacher shortage,” Duvall told the crowd. “This is not unique to St. Joe; it’s nationwide. We currently have 17 teacher openings and 15 paraprofessional openings. And those are teacher aides and student aides, set to work in the ‘23 school year. So if you know anyone, we’re looking for some special education teachers.”
Ashly McGinnis will be among those who Duvall is expected to work most closely with, as she becomes assistant superintendent of academics. A core part of the success anyone has in their new role will likely require additional public input. Vision Forward experienced something of an attendance setback on Tuesday, having set the aspirational goal of recruiting hundreds of SJSD stakeholders to come have a say at each meeting.
McGinnis called attention to the opportunity to be heard that people will have going forward, starting with the next event scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Lafayette High School, where she is principal.
“I think if anybody has concerns, or are just wanting to see St. Joe thrive, they need to be a part of this process,” McGinnis said. “Vision Forward is focused on moving the district forward and is just focused on the things we need to do to make St. Joseph a stronger community.”
Isaura Garcia, a Skaith Elementary mother who is campaigning for the St. Joseph Board of Education alongside Colby Oyerly, James Kindred, Kim Miller and Brenda Steidel, was among those in attendance at the Word of Life. Events like this one are essential to improving the community’s awareness of the district’s challenges, she said.
“When we want to improve the district, we need to consider everything,” said Garcia, who appeared to be the only board candidate present Tuesday. “Not just what’s best for students, but how are teachers doing, how are we, as a district, supporting them.”
