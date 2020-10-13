The Savannah R-III School District decided at its meeting Tuesday night to create a special committee that will take a deeper look at the Savannah High School mascot — the Savages.
The formation of the committee came after numerous community members voiced their opinions about the mascot at a July board meeting. Many expressed that they felt the mascot was offensive.
Following the community feedback, a proposal was made to create an ad hoc committee that would further investigate the issue.
"Anytime the board creates an ad hoc committee, it's almost always a way for the board to get information from a group of people," Jess Gillett, communications director for Savannah R-III, said. "It's kind of like an extending arm of the board."
The committee will research the origins of the savage mascot, including where it came from and how it has evolved.
Gillett said they also will look into cost factors associated with a potential change.
An application has been created for anyone interested in becoming a member of the committee. Gillett said the board is looking for Savannah community members to apply.
"We want somebody who's going to really be there and be able to serve," Gillett said. "We definitely want to try and get people from both sides of the aisle, but we want people who are willing to listen and be open for a discussion."
The applications will be available on the school board's website and applicants will be selected at a work session that will be held before the next board meeting on Nov. 10.
Gillett said the committee will report findings and recommendations to the school board during monthly meetings.