Conservatives face hostility in American higher education, the featured speaker said Tuesday at Missouri Western State University's grand annual event on public discourse, but smaller public campuses are in a better situation. 

Professor Jonathan Turley, invited to Missouri Western for the 28th R. Dan Boulware Convocation on Critical Issues, said that institutions like Harvard University of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Northwestern University of Evanston, Illinois, have failed to counter what Turley said is the heckler's veto. At those universities, student-led protesters shout down speakers of a differing view, Turley said. Leading institutes have been discouraged from inviting such speakers. They also have mistreated faculty who disagree with leftist political views of administrators, Turley said, such as by removing or ignoring the protections of tenure. Turley teaches law at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.