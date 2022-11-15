A study three years ago found several St. Joseph School District buildings need a lot of work, and a report Tuesday reveals this still remains the case.
A comprehensive study in 2019 revealed several urgent maintenance or replacement needs throughout the district's buildings. Members of the SJSD Facilities Committee met at the Administration Building to hear how these findings act as a baseline for today.
Buildings were scored on a scale of 0 through 4. The presenter of the findings, DLR Architecture Group of Overland Park, Kansas, currently is not working on any planned SJSD renovations or repairs.
"I've just been helping the district consider the direction to go," said Kevin Greischar, DLR's principal K-12 architect. "We really haven't, we're just working with the superintendent, bringing the information that we did in the (2019) master plan back to them. And hopefully, we'll be involved with some of the work going forward."
Any rank of below 2 is considered poor, and this applied to one active school, Pickett Elementary. However, the Bessie Ellison Elementary (ranked at 2.4) and Pershing Elementary (ranked at 2.33) schools also are among those not considered to be up to modern standards.
These are just a couple of examples. Other schools, like Lafayette High, also scored poorly but significant renovation has since occurred there — chiefly affecting building security and climate control — so the 2019 data is less useful.
The overall score is an average of findings in three large categories, "environment," referring to climate control and other factors affecting the air students breathe, among other factors; "physical condition," referring to the condition of the structure itself, such as the roof and walls; and "systems," referring to electrical functions, plumbing, and so on. The three large categories are further broken down into subcategories.
A new action plan, in part reflective of this data, will be presented to the Board of Education on Dec. 19 at the last full board meeting of the year. The plan is in part a product of the Vision Forward public engagement events that have taken place since January. Tuesday's meeting by the committee, which has no power on its own, was an opportunity to review some of the data that will undergird the action plan.
Superintendent Gabe Edgar said the data discussion serves public transparency.
"I wanted to prove to this committee that we do have the data," he said. "You're not going to have to reinvent the wheel a whole lot to know what's going on. (The research) needs to be re-vamped, but it doesn't need to be redone."
