Shannon Nolte, director of student services, speaks about the district’s ban on corporal punishment on Wednesday at his office in the St. Joseph School District headquarters. Nolte oversees school discipline.
A school district in rural Missouri has decided to bring back the practice of spanking for this academic year, something of a blast from the past that has no nearby comparison.
Cassville R-IV, stating that parents had decried poor student discipline, now allows parents to fill out a form by which employees are authorized to strike misbehaving children with a wooden paddle. Parents who do not fill out such a form or otherwise provide written consent will be exempted. Suspension from school is allowed instead for those children. Located in the southwest corner of the state, the district of 1,856 students is taking advantage of a provision in state law.
The St. Joseph School District and all districts within our region have declined to allow such punishment. SJSD Policy JGA-2 bans “the use of physical force as a method of correcting student behavior.” No person working as an employee or volunteer “shall administer corporal punishment or cause corporal punishment to be administered upon a student.” An exception exists to allow physical restraint if a student becomes violent, but only to the extent needed to protect others.
Missouri is one of 19 states that has no statewide ban on corporal punishment in schools. Kansas also is among that 19; Nebraska and Iowa have bans.
Shannon Nolte, director of student services, oversees classroom discipline throughout the SJSD. Nolte, who has worked as a superintendent in rural Missouri, said that then and now, he has looked on corporal punishment as a matter that is in the hands of elected policymakers. It is not his role to decide what the policy is or should be but to implement it in the most efficient and fair manner possible. Ethical policymaking is critical to making this possible, he said.
“Ethics are not just ‘the law.’ It’s the law, it’s the care system, there’s a lot of components to ethical behavior. It’s not just about following the law,” he said. “So, I would promote every administrator to ethically try to analyze every situation and do what’s best for that student, whether that’s positively rewarding them or providing, maybe, a consequence or loss of privilege. Ethically look at what’s best for that student and what’s best for all students.”
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education issues limited guidance on this matter.
“Policies pertaining to student discipline are developed at the local level and voted on by local boards of education per state law,” said Mallory McGowin, spokeswoman for the department, via email. “... Senate Bill 681 recently passed with a provision that amends Section 160.261. School districts will now be required to notify parents and receive written permission before using corporal punishment.”
Cassville R-IV did not respond to a request for comment on its policy, the nature of which has no shortage of critics: The American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry advocates for state legislatures to ban the practice.
“Corporal punishment signals to the child that a way to settle interpersonal conflicts is to use physical force and inflict pain,” the academy said in a 2014 statement. “Such children may in turn resort to such behavior themselves. They may also fail to develop trusting, secure relationships with adults ... Supervising adults who willfully humiliate children and punish by force and pain are often causing more harm than they prevent.”
