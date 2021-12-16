Lafayette High School shall start classes a little bit later today, but while the St. Joseph School District has avoided service interruptions from Wednesday night's storm, power outages elsewhere have shut down some regional schools.
For LHS, classes are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., a two hour delay. Apple Bus Co. shall run school buses to Lafayette only on a delayed schedule. All other SJSD routes and school operations begin at the normal time, the district said Thursday morning. Staff at LHS are to report to duty at their normal times.
All Savannah R-III campuses will be closed today, due to multiple power outages throughout Andrew County. Students are not expected to complete AMI or snow day packets, the district said. Elsewhere, Mid-Buchanan R-V schools are to be closed today due to power outages.
We'll continue to update you as more information becomes available
