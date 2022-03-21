This spring will produce the latest crop of graduates in social work at Missouri Western, and the university's program director said they can't train newcomers fast enough.
March has been recognized as National Professional Social Work Month since the U.S. Congress passed a resolution to that effect in 1984. The event is meant to educate people about what a social worker is and does and inform them about the potential boons of getting into the trade.
"We will give them the skills to be able to help people from birth to death, across the lifespan. We have the ability," professor Pam Clary said. "We will train our students to work with families, groups, organizations and even globally. Our code of ethics mandates us to be able to not only deal with things that are happening locally but also all over the world."
More than 90 Griffons study under Clary and her colleagues in the bachelor's in social work program. The university is keen to promote growth in that enrollment, but Clary speaks frankly about how in recruiting potential new social workers, she is asking them to get into an exceptionally difficult career.
In particular, she cites a phenomenon referred to as "toxic stress." Associated in large part with a world that has witnessed two recent economic recessions, growing instability, armed conflict and other security problems at home and abroad, toxic stress can shut down a person's expectations of life.
Clary said she finds it especially troubling that her generation had to grapple with the threat of nuclear annihilation during the Cold War and now active talk of such an eventuality has returned amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However far away the struggle may be, it permeates into the media and social networks of regular people and arrives on a social worker's plate.
"We have seen an increase in the need for people who are trained to deal with trauma, complex traumas," Clary said. "We have all kinds of things going on if you look at our world right now ... because of that, we're seeing that impact on our community on a local level. There's just so much extra stress. Adults, and children and youth, are trying to figure out how to manage that, how to manage the increased costs driven by it, how to manage the fear. Social workers can help."
For program information, visit www.missouriwestern.edu/social-work/social-work/.
