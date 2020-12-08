FAUCETT, Mo. — Comparing a rural consolidated school district to an even smaller Catholic diocesan academy may strike some as a comparison of apples and oranges, or in this case, Dragons and Eagles.
But the commonality between Bishop LeBlond High School, at about 165 kids on the rolls this year, and the 777 students attending Mid-Buchanan R-V school district in Faucett, Missouri, lies in one key achievement: But for a single two-week period for LeBlond, unplanned COVID-19 shutdowns have been unheard of this year. There are contradictory factors in play.
On one hand, fewer kids per classroom — and dozens (rather than hundreds) of kids walking together at once in the halls — means fewer close contacts occur. Thus, the virus can’t as easily spread. On the other hand, fewer students in smaller institutions means less resources to battle the pandemic.
“I do know that being in a smaller district, it truly has had an impact on our ability to keep our doors open,” said Jay Albright, Mid-Buchanan R-V superintendent of schools.
Creativity is key. Mid-Buch created the “MASKUP, #BUCHUP” slogan, displayed on posters throughout its buildings and emphasized routinely by teachers and staff. LeBlond has implemented a system of “satellite education” that will fully come into being next semester, in which students will report to in-person class but teachers will video-conference into the classroom, to deliver sections of a given lecture from a different room.
The idea is, every minute in which there is not direct student-teacher interaction, but in which students are still present in the building for direct learner guidance, applies the advantages of in-person education while minimizing the risks. Principal Ann Lachowitzer — who is going through the most challenging first year on the job anyone might have ever thought possible — praised changes made by state health guidance which allows for, among other factors, quarantines to be kept to an absolute minimum.
“Even though they’re in satellite for just a few minutes and getting their basic instruction, (kids are) actually able to go back into the classroom, visit with their instructor or teacher, get their questions answered, and we’re all still safe,” said Lachowitzer, a teacher and administrator for more than 30 years previous.
Like every institution in the area, both schools require and enforce face covering policies, relying on leadership and messaging like “MASKUP, #BUCHUP.” Albright said this wouldn’t be enough, however, without buy-in from constituent families, and the tenacity of teachers to support kids during this crisis at all costs.
“I am so thankful that we have an amazing community,” he said. “The parents have been very, very supportive ... Putting these strategies in place has been monumental in keeping these doors open for our kids.”