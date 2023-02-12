Carpenters

Local students are participating in a skilled trades club that has had new support from the state level. 

Gov. Mike Parson proclaimed SkillsUSA Week to promote the group, a career and technical organization dedicated to helping students build the know-how and opportunities for high-paying jobs right out of high school. Brian Weed, the sponsor of SkillsUSA at the Hillyard Technical Center, said his field of carpentry grants alumni the opportunity to work for as much as $30 to $40 per hour.

