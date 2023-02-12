Local students are participating in a skilled trades club that has had new support from the state level.
Gov. Mike Parson proclaimed SkillsUSA Week to promote the group, a career and technical organization dedicated to helping students build the know-how and opportunities for high-paying jobs right out of high school. Brian Weed, the sponsor of SkillsUSA at the Hillyard Technical Center, said his field of carpentry grants alumni the opportunity to work for as much as $30 to $40 per hour.
Ahead of work in wooden structure framing, for example, they gain all of the necessary training and certifications through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
"Students can become members of SkillsUSA, and through that, they can meet industry partners, they can learn leadership skills," Weed said. "They can acquire the framework that teaches us the technical, workplace and personal skills that they need for employability."
Richard Johnson, a student at DeKalb High School in southern Buchanan County, has become a club officer of the HTC SkillsUSA group. He specializes in robotics and mechanical engineering.
"Our whole deal is to help members find where they can fit in a workplace of skills," Johnson said. "This teaches us our technical workplace skills and helps us set leadership goals that we can use in most jobs, but mostly technical jobs."
In calling attention to SkillsUSA, Parson argued that technical training at this level, in such a way that post-high-school, pre-employment training may not even be necessary, advances the national interest. The idea is, the sooner young professionals get to work in the skilled trades, the more on-the-job experience they will build and the more developed industries will become.
"Preparing students for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations is more critical now than ever," Parson said at an event at the Nichols Career Center, a peer institution of the Hillyard Technical Center located in Jefferson City.
Parson asked the Missouri Legislature to fund these places for $20 million more in his Jan. 18 State of the State address. Whether that funding comes to pass will be decided before the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.