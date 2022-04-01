The St. Joseph School District Foundation used the occasion of April Fool’s Day to honor the three people who are recognized this year for their excellence in local classrooms, though with heartfelt, sincere congratulations.
A morning tour of Edison, Skaith and Hyde elementary schools visited Kellie Shelley, an English for Speakers of Other Languages teacher for all grades at Edison, before moving on to Denise Peters’ second grade home room at Skaith, and concluding with Kaleb Johnson, a fifth grade teacher at Hyde Elementary.
Johnson, Peters and Shelley were selected from among 32 nominees across the district, before 2021 SJSD Teacher of the Year Colin Pettegrew cheerfully informed each of them that they may be chosen as his successor. The Robidoux Middle School mathematics teacher went on to compete at the regional and state level as part of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Missouri Teacher of the Year contest.
The SJSD Teacher of the Year winner among the three finalists, as well the Support Person of the Year, the Innovator of the Year, and the Volunteer of the Year shall be honored on April 14 at Missouri Western State University, during the Tribute to Teachers and Staff Banquet.
