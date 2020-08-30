The time for preparation, after nearly six months' school closure with COVID-19 looming over all the behind-the-scenes goings-on, is over; the first day is here.
Dr. Marlie Williams, assistant superintendent of academic services, said on Sunday the challenges are not yet over with, and new ones are likely to arise during the course of the coming academic year. Yet she is proud of the hybrid online-in person education system the St. Joseph School District has built and is keen to see it spring into action on Monday.
"It is a choice that a lot of our families needed, in terms of re-entry during a pandemic," she said. "The teachers, the designers, everyone who is involved in this, they've all gone above and beyond. And I think that our parents and our students will really be surprised by what they see on the other end when they get into those courses."
The process will be closely monitored by Williams and her peers in district leadership. Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, will visit Coleman Elementary School at 8 a.m., where school is scheduled to start at 8:25 a.m. Before that happens, the Apple Bus Co. will transport Coleman students, and those attending every other institution within the district except Central High School, via a staggered bus schedule that the district announced in recent days.
Central will continue to be shut down while SERVPRO of St. Joseph leads round-the-clock emergency renovations to account for mold contamination. The fallback Remote Learning system is in place for those students who enrolled for in-person studies there.
The purpose-built Virtual Academy also kicks off on Monday, and differs from Remote Learning in that the more than 1 in 4 St. Joseph School District students who enrolled in it, more than 2,800 total as of Friday, will be guided through at least the entire fall semester by dedicated instructors operating at the former Noyes Elementary. Remote Learning will only be active in the case of shutdowns like that at Central, or in the event of a snow day, or a hypothetical pandemic shutdown that happens later on.
This careful balancing act supports one of the more complex approaches seen statewide to making education happen during this time. District leaders have attempted to think of everything. But there's probably a COVID curveball or two they'll have to deal with.
"So, it is very unusual, the kind of school we are coming back to," Williams said. "So, I just know we'll be looking at each of those situations as it arises, we'll be following the plans that we've been working on really for months. We'll be looking to our health care professionals for additional guidance."