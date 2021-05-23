After a year local high school students agree was like no other, an experience many say they don't wish for anyone to have to go through again, graduation has come.
Against all obstacles, the class of 2021 endured. Going between in-school and out-of-school learning made for an unusual final act to their high school experience, and to be able to gather for a formal ceremony in the end was a victory in and of itself.
"I haven't seen a lot of my family members for a while," said Lauren Adams, Lafayette High School salutatorian. "Mostly, because of the restrictions and everything. Finally, seeing them all together, and at my graduation nonetheless, and not even having to wear a mask, it's definitely a plus. We finally did it."
Roman Becerra said it's great to have something normal for once.
“We missed out on a lot of normal stuff for this senior year and it’s great to have one big celebration to cap it all off," the Central High School student body president said.
Dayne Koch, Lafayette valedictorian, reflected on how many high school students consider spring break of junior year to be a special time. It is the last vacation kids have during the academic year before they enter the high-pressure homestretch of their final form. Cherished memories are made they'll have with them for the rest of their lives.
Instead, the Class of 2021 confronted the misery of the "super spring break" of spring 2020, in which school essentially did not happen; stopgap academics were held online. For weeks, nobody dared to do much of anything except stay at home as a terrifying virus shut the nation down. From this came the Fall 2020 of on-again, off-again in-person class, the launch of the Noyes Virtual Academy, the experimental hybrid education system, and stress.
"We've had to go through these two crazy years," Koch said. "Just getting them over with and kind of pushing through, knowing that we succeeded, that's huge."
Ethan Duncan said he was in the running to be Benton High School valedictorian for much of his time studying at the heart of the Southside. Now, as salutatorian, he must content himself with only being the second most academically successful student of his class. While he said this is mostly owed to his own procrastination, online studies in fall 2020 proved to be a serious challenge.
"That made it really hard to catch back up," he said. "With all the assignments that were being posted online, it was a struggle. So just, being on top of my work, is what allowed me to succeed."
Grace Tang was named Central High School valedictorian, although she is academically tied with Isabella Wiebelt-Smith. Tang said she felt as many of her classmates did in being able to enjoy a traditional graduation ceremony. She said the resiliency of the group despite the pandemic will forge them into individuals who can handle adversity beyond their high school years.
“It’s kind of a huge breath of relief especially because of the pandemic,” Tang said. “I know that because of the grit we have developed this year, it’ll help us in our future, college and the rest of our careers and lives.”
Kelly Milichichi of Benton said this experience has been "like a movie."
"Ultimately, it was a lot of fun things, a lot of things that I didn't expect," she said. "I was pushed out of my comfort zone. It led to a lot of great experiences and opportunities."
