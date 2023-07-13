Job Fair

Candidates attend a job fair at the St. Joseph School District office.

 Chris Fortune | News-Press NOW

Local schools need employees across a variety of areas like teaching, coaching and social work, and a job fair Thursday aimed to highlight what the district has to offer.

The St. Joseph School District is looking to fill more than 100 positions as the new school year approaches, beginning Aug. 21. Job-seekers steadily made their way into the school district’s headquarters for interviews with staff.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.