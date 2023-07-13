Local schools need employees across a variety of areas like teaching, coaching and social work, and a job fair Thursday aimed to highlight what the district has to offer.
The St. Joseph School District is looking to fill more than 100 positions as the new school year approaches, beginning Aug. 21. Job-seekers steadily made their way into the school district’s headquarters for interviews with staff.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Brian Kraus said the goal is to attract as many residents from St. Joseph as possible who are interested in working for the district.
“We know they’re part of the community, therefore they’re invested, and we know there’s a lot of talent out there. Sometimes people don’t realize how many different types of jobs we have,” he said. “And so, the main purpose of this is to introduce people to all the opportunities that we do have available.”
Kraus encourages anyone interested in working with kids to apply for a job, regardless of whether they believe they are qualified.
“We have jobs that have specific skill sets, but we also have jobs that we can teach people what they need to know,” he said. “There’s no particular degree required or educational requirements. So I think it’s just educating the community about what’s available and how they might fit in well with the St. Joseph School District.”
Paraprofessionals, nutrition services and custodial staff are among the school district’s biggest needs, Kraus said.
“We have a lot of kids with a lot of needs here, and we hope that somebody will see this as their calling,” he said. “We have great support for our teachers in terms of interventionists, social work, counseling.”
A full list of St. Joseph School District job openings can be found at sjsd.info/jobs.
