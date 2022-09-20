Many more kids aged 3-4 could gain access to preschool through the St. Joseph School District if certain long-term goals come to fruition.
District leaders aspire to close the gap between the capacity on hand at the Lake Contrary Early Learning Center, which supports 19 total classrooms. There are currently 343 pupils enrolled there, with space for a few more, but not nearly enough to match the size of the average kindergarten intake. This year, there are 772 kindergarteners enrolled, and the size of that cohort tends to range in the high 700s or low 800s. As the value of early learning is considered self-evident, the SJSD's role in accounting for that is clear.
"We need to be the center of this community in order to be successful," said Superintendent Gabe Edgar. "And so, we need to think outside the box in thinking of how to become the center of the community."
That means that in the year before they begin their first of the 13 grades of K-12 study, many of the students in town must enroll at a third-party preschool, or not at all. SJSD administrator Dlo DuVall would like to change that, and she received the advice and support for a developing vision from the Facilities Planning Committee on Tuesday.
"In this way, they could really become connected with our resources," said DuVall, director of special programs. "So, we get to know the family, they get to know us, it's usually a positive way to start that relationship and help them with needs that they may have."
The committee has no power to authorize any plan and is mostly composed of community volunteers who combine their input with that of administrators, Board of Education members and anybody else who decides to show up to its meetings. Even so, as committee participants heard Tuesday, a step toward expanding preschool is within sight. The most direct option is just to build more classrooms at Lake Contrary, which reopened as the Early Learning Center in 2021 after significant renovations. The school had ceased operations for grades K-6 in 2018.
Such construction would have limits. Two categories of rooms are on hand now: 14 special education rooms and 5 "Title" rooms. Most of the rooms available must be devoted to special education because whenever the SJSD evaluation process reveals that a student is in need of special education, the district is required by law to admit that student; there must always be capacity. The "Title" designation for the remainder refers to Title I of U.S. Code, which stems from the Elementary and Secondary Schools Act of 1965 and subsequent legislation in Congress.
This program provides funding to the SJSD to educate kids who need preschool, but qualification criteria are carefully followed in the evaluation process. The aspiration to open the door wide to the whole community for publicly funded preschool remains on the horizon. More funding would have to be obtained first, not least because a new facility with significantly more room to build classrooms in would probably have to be acquired.
"We're not coming even close to servicing 800 preschoolers at this time," DuVall said. "We do have the potential, if we were to expand, and we were able to change our program to where funding would allow it, then we would be able to service a lot more."
