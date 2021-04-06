In a setback for a reform plan presented by leaders of the St. Joseph School District, Proposition CARE has failed at the ballot box.
The measure, based around a $107 million bond proposal, saw nearly two thirds of the electorate vote “No,” with a preliminary tally of nearly 65% against late Tuesday.
The margin of defeat is somewhat comparable to the 2017 kiboshing of Proposition 1, in which more than 70% of voters cast “No” ballots, although a 2019 measure similar in scope went on to pass.
Voters simultaneously acted to replace the three incumbent members of the board of education.
The fate of the plan to change the operations of Benton and Lafayette high schools, and close or alter six other schools that serve grades K-8, is left in limbo. Ultimately, more than 8,300 people voted “No,” against more than 4,500 for “Yes.”
“Obviously, the talk of building a new high school affects my middle school child,” said Jennifer George, a voter who opted to keep her specific choice on the bond issue to herself. “So, yeah, that’s why it was important to me.”
If it had passed, voters who own a single-family dwelling within the school district likely would have seen a $50 to $85 annual property tax increase as the SJSD debt-service levy would have advanced to 80 cents per $100 in valuation.
This property tax increase would have translated down to other constituents who are renters or own other types of property as well. However, it became clear early on that the matter at hand was not one of finances, but one of identity and organization: What did people want the SJSD to be, and how did they want it to go about its business?
Jewell Taylor, member of the Benton High School Class of 1975, said she voted “No” after careful thought on the future of the school, the need to invest more in education, and BHS’ importance to the community.
“I think it is important for us to have a say in this, and so that’s why I voted ‘No,’” she said. “I think they might listen to us a little bit now, but they’re still probably going to do what they want to do.”
Tom Keller said he voted “No” in considering how, in his view, this election was of critical importance both from a quality of education standpoint and with regard to the future of the community.
“I don’t think they’ve thought all of this through,” he said. “I don’t think the plan is a good one at all. Because it shows favoritism in areas that it shouldn’t ... Geographically, and yes, that’s exactly the point.”
Keller added that he hopes district leaders will take this result and move to renovate the buildings they currently have, and make alterations to the buildings operational status only after exhaustive review and consultation with members of the community.
