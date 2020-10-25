COVID-19 policy can prompt extended home stays for St. Joseph School District staff known to have come in close contact with a person who tested positive, but that may soon change.

The Board of Education has designated an action item, "Staff as Essential Workers," for its 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, meeting at the Downtown office, 925 Felix St. The item may or may not prompt a formal vote by the board, but will feature continued discussion from last week's special meeting called in large part to prep the ground for a potential policy change.

"What concerns me is what's to come, and that's flu season," Board Member Rick Gehring told his colleagues. "And, we have so many teachers now who think they have a symptom, they think they're exposed, they go home and they're gone for 14 days. Flu season is just going to exacerbate that, and I think you'll have even more teachers at home."

As it is now, if a contact tracer determines that a staffer spent 15 cumulative minutes or longer in close contact — within 6 feet — of a student or other person who tested positive, the staffer must quarantine at home for 14 days. Other factors can apply, such as an event where a COVID-19-positive person coughs or sneezes on another.

This is because the virus is known to take up to 14 days to incubate after an infection occurs. If symptoms — such as fever or shortness of breath — present during that time, quarantine is extended until they abate and a negative COVID-19 test result is obtained. A period of 10 days is set aside for the absence of symptoms before normal duties are resumed.

As of Oct. 22, 16 staff members were listed as "in quarantine" within the current system. The week before, there had been 55 staffers, and 69 the week before that. On Oct. 22, there were 23 total active COVID-19 cases among staff and students. At last week's special meeting, district leaders said that the Oct. 12 launch of hybrid education — in which students go to school only four or two days per week, depending on their grade — had reduced quarantines somewhat, and the data published Oct. 23 appears to confirm that.

Nevertheless, the district is finding itself in situations where it doesn't have enough teachers to cover every classroom, and board members seem to be of a mind to winnow down the number of quarantine events in response. Board President Tami Pasley said whatever is done, it would be best to have it done at the Oct. 26 board meeting.

"If we delay it til November, then we're in the middle of flu season," she said. "You know, if we have this in place prior to that, I just feel it would be better for staff and for kids."

For the complete Oct. 26 agenda, visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=46&MID=8570.