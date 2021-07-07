Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, is contractually retained in office for at least the next two academic years, News-Press NOW has learned.
The St. Joseph School District revealed Wednesday morning that Van Zyl signed a contract extension in March 2020 that schedules him to serve until at least June 30, 2023. The Board of Education has affirmed the extension, but no information about it has been released until now, according to communications director Eileen Houston-Stewart. She took office in July 2020, months after that decision. The matter has been public record for some time, but no one seems to have filed a request.
"It is my understanding there was no public announcement," she told a reporter via email. "This all happened before I came to the district ..."
Information provided Wednesday indicates Van Zyl received a raise effective for the 2021-2022 school year to $224,364 in salary. From his original base salary of $210,000, this represents an overall staged raise of 6.84%, a difference of $14,364, which the district considers in line — in terms of percentage — with teacher pay increases over the last three years. The schedule is defined in a May 6, 2021, memo prepared by Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent, and Brian Kraus, human resources director.
In February 2018, the district named Van Zyl as the successor to Robert Newhart, extending Van Zyl the original three-year contract worth $210,000 per year in base salary plus benefits. The Board of Education voted 6-1 at that time to approve the arrangement, with Dennis Snethen dissenting based on his stated concerns about the cost. Snethen opted not to seek re-election for the April 2018 ballot, completing 12 years of service.
Van Zyl's first day was July 1, 2018. As it was not publicly known before now whether or not the three-year contract would expire in July 2021, it was not clear if an extension had taken place. On Tuesday, for the first time, Houston-Stewart was asked directly in writing about the matter. She replied via email on Wednesday that the extension through spring 2023 had been arranged in 2020.
According to Houston-Stewart, because of scheduling conflicts, Van Zyl was not available for an interview on Wednesday. She affirmed he will instead participate in an exchange of written questions and answers in time for the Thursday print publication of the News-Press. The questions, in light of the publication of his data from his extended contract, pertain to his vision for the next two years and the overall future of the St. Joseph School District.
This story will be updated.
