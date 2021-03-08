The St. Joseph School District is taking a north-south approach on a hypothetical draft proposal for its future boundaries in a two-high-school system.
The boundaries presented to the Board of Education on Monday during a special work session reveal that at the present time — with no plan yet finalized or approved by the board — grades 9-12 students would be sorted into Central High School and a proposed school on the campus of the American Family Insurance regional headquarters at 4802 Mitchell Ave.
Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, said the draft proposal is tied to the success of the proposed $107 million bond issue, which would raise taxes on property by just under 30-cents-per-$100-valuation. That means the owner of a single-family home valued at $100,000 to $150,000 would expect an annual tax increase of between $52 and $85.
If the bond passes and the plan is enacted as currently envisioned, about 1,600 students would end up attending each high school, Van Zyl said. Some of those students likely would study via the ongoing St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy, and/or have classes at Hillyard Technical Center.
U.S. Highway 36 serves as an effective boundary, with those north of the highway attending the new campus, and those south attending Central High School. This essentially follows the course of the highway through the city, before the boundary moves north along the area around Faraon Street. A consistent north-south delineation is maintained.
Benton and Lafayette high schools are to be converted to middle schools serving grades 6-8. In addition, Spring Garden and Robidoux middle schools are to be converted in the hypothetical proposal to elementary schools serving grades K-5. Up to five current elementary schools, which have not been explicitly specified as yet, would see a status change: Conversion to another purpose, or potential closure.
The system that results will be a direct K-5, 6-8, and 9-12 feeder. Lafayette "Middle School" would be served by five K-5 elementary schools, and in most cases, graduates of Lafayette would go on to study at the American Family campus, which will be named something else at some point in the future.
Benton "Middle School," as well as Truman Middle School, would be served by six K-5 elementary schools, and in most cases, graduates of Benton would go on to study at Central High School. All boundaries and decisions are to date entirely preliminary and no final moves have been planned or committed to.
