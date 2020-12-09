The first St. Joseph School District Virtual Town Hall meeting took place on Wednesday to provide direct feedback to parents and families at a distance.
Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, was joined by Dr. Marlie Williams, Dr. Robert Sigrist and Maria Burnham to conduct the meeting which featured about an hour of live questions from district constituents. The panel assembled at the Board of Education room at the Downtown district office.
"I think that this is a great venue for somebody who maybe doesn't feel comfortable asking questions in another way," Sigrist said. "Or, who doesn't feel comfortable calling a school directly or things like that. And so, any time that we can help answer questions for the public, it's a good thing."
In response to the public's questions presented through emcee Eileen Houston-Stewart, SJSD director of communications, Van Zyl reaffirmed how he considers the hybrid education system to be a necessary fall back plan. He said he would prefer to have every student who wants in-person education to receive it without interruption. It's understood by academic leaders across the region that involuntary online schooling is often not effective in meeting academic goals. Those families who wanted this way of doing things, and whose kids do well with it, have largely enrolled in the SJSD Virtual Academy.
Van Zyl will be making a recommendation to the Board of Education ahead of its 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, that will pertain to the future of hybrid education. At present the system has been extended through the end of the fall semester on Wednesday, Jan. 13. The semester is going on beyond the last day of class before Winter Break, which is Friday, Dec. 18, because the year started late on Aug. 31.
"I think all of us in education truly believe that face-to-face is the best way to be able to do it," he said.
No school board members were in personal attendance at the town hall, which was by design meant to feature as few individuals in the same room as possible. The board is continuing to plan out matters for the spring semester and beyond in committees this month ahead of the Dec. 21 meeting.
Sigrist, director of non-academic support and student services, said his priority as the manager of SJSD extracurriculars is to finish up winter sports and activities safely. The likely deployment of a COVID-19 vaccine and hopes for an improving public health situation after the winter will be key factors.
"The mental health side of this is really important along with the physical health side of it," he said. "So, we're going to do what we can to continue these activities moving toward spring. Obviously, we hope to see cases drop (in the community). We'll continue to do the best we can, but also do it in a safe manner."
Watch the complete town hall event at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W682v8UhroE.