The St. Joseph School District will save millions by restructuring its debt in a way that will not cause or conceivably lead to any tax increases, the district has announced.
The Board of Education unanimously authorized the restructure of $6.17 million in debt via a general obligation refunding bond issue. The new scheme saves more than $4 million — accounting for all factors — and, shaves more than $1.75 million off future interest payment. It generates more than $121,000 in reduced obligations beyond estimates from as recently as a month ago, according Dr. Gabe Edgar, the district’s assistant superintendent of business and operations.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl and Edgar worked with L.J. Hart & Company of St. Louis to produce the refinance plan.
“That is great news, that’s awesome,” Board President Tami Pasley said. “I want to commend (Van Zyl and Edgar) for working with L.J. Hart to make this happen, because I know that it takes their expertise and know-how and cooperation to have something like this. But, this is definitely great news.”
The interest rate on the restructured debt is 0.93%. First Banker’s Banc Securities, Inc. of St. Louis provided the winning bid among eight financial institutions. The district has not yet designated a specific purpose to be served with the savings, though it has been in the stance of trying to avoid deficit spending for Fiscal Year 2022. L.J. Hart & Company CEO Larry J. Hart said the state of the national bond market means it would be assuredly unwise to take no action at this time.
“The bond rates just keep decreasing in the current market,” he said. “We could wait a little longer to see if it decreases further, but I would advise against running that risk.”
What actually will happen based on these decisions is bonds stemming from 2014 will be paid off completely in March 2021 — the date at which the debt can be fully serviced with no early repayment fee — before the district assumes new obligations at the aforementioned lower rate. According to Hart, the early repayment window on the refinanced debt will be pushed out to March 2025. It is routine for public agencies to schedule out debt service payments over a long period of time rather than aggressively pursue full repayment of what is owed.
Hart’s company recommends for public agencies to immediately restructure their debt if current bond obligations allow it, and at least 3% savings in interest rates or other markers of financial flexibility can be realized in so doing. The district will gain an advantage on that scale exceeding 20%, Hart said. The U.S. Federal Reserve is funding creditors at a base rate of below 0.25%, and that advantage is not likely to be sustained if the economy begins a strong recovery in 2021.