The St. Joseph School District Board of Education has approved the administration to enter negotiations with American Family Insurance for the purchase of its regional headquarters.
The building, located at 4802 Mitchell Avenue, is being eyed as the potential site for a new high school. The district said the buildings on the property could be utilized for 21st century learning for students in the 9th through 12th grades.
The process is in the early stages of negotiations and is contingent on the passage of the April 6 bond issue.
Tami Pasley, SJSD Board President said the Board and administration will be transparent throughout the process and will keep the public informed of the outcome.
“We have heard from many of our constituents that they are interested in knowing the location of a proposed new high school,” said Pasley. “While negotiations are just getting underway, we thought it was important for the public to be aware of the Board and administration’s tentative plans and keep our line of communication open with the public.”
St. Joseph School District constituents will vote on Tuesday, April 6, on authorizing a $107 million bond issue to renovate and expand district buildings. The bond issue entails a 30 cents debt-service tax levy increase, which translates to $75-$85 in higher payments per year for the owner of an average single-family home in the community. Voters will also elect three members of the Board of Education, choosing from three incumbents and five challengers. President Pasley is not on the ballot.
Stay with News-Press NOW as this story develops.