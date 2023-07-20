Local teachers spent some time outside of the classroom this week to learn about the wide variety of careers that students can pursue in St. Joseph.
The Chamber of Commerce and the St. Joseph School District celebrated the successful externship Thursday afternoon with a luncheon at Boehringer Ingelheim, catered by Chick-Fil-A.
The Teacher Externship Experience gives educators the unique opportunity to learn about other career fields. Twenty teachers were chosen from a pool of applicants and received first-hand knowledge in various positions to help students successfully transition from high school to a fulfilling career.
Kristie Arthur, the Chamber of Commerce director of workforce development, was pleased to start the teacher externship again after pausing due to COVID-19.
“This has been a great week for teachers to learn about different opportunities for their students,” Arthur said. “Anywhere from blue-collar jobs to white-collar jobs to, you know, anything in between they can.”
The weeklong externship allowed educators to consider new aspects of various jobs.
“This gives them a good idea of what business is like and what all the different opportunities are,” Arthur said. “There’s a lot of skill sets that I don’t think people realize that provide good opportunities.”
Kelsey Davies, an English language development teacher at Bode Middle School, was surprised to discover the many perks of the different career fields.
“We got to learn about how many of these companies have tuition reimbursement programs or full-tuition programs for their employees,” Davies said. “There’s a lot of things about the companies that you would never think they would have that kind of position.”
Companies such as Altec, Mosaic, Boehringer Ingelheim, Midland Steel and Hillyard all participated in the program. The educators shadowed different careers so they can pass the information on to their students.
“We get to see jobs that require different degrees,” Davies said. “Whether it’s just a high school diploma and a GED all the way up to the master’s degree jobs ... we feel really passionate about keeping our students in our community to help it continue to thrive and grow. The future of that, really, is helping our students become employed here.”
