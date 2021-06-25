As he becomes the second Robidoux Middle School teacher in three years to attain a top regional education honor, Colin Pettegrew is still coming to grips with the distinction.
"I just go back to feeling very grateful that I've been able to receive this recognition, but also very appreciative of others who have helped me to get to where I am today," he said.
Pettegrew and Todd Shifflett, who teaches business, computer science and history for the King City schools, can now apply to be named DESE 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year. Pettegrew, a math teacher, is one of two named Northwest Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year within the auspices of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Each school district in one of the eight regions is permitted to nominate one teacher, usually, their locally recognized most accomplished educator, as is the case here: Pettegrew was named 2020 SJSD Teacher of the Year. A panel of educators and expert volunteers will vet out several finalists by this fall, and the winner will be celebrated in October.
Math education was particularly difficult in the year of COVID-19, and Pettegrew — who is known for "Dad jokes" and an otherwise wry sense of humor, maintaining a "Pun of the Day" board on his classroom door — had to employ all his skills to engage kids in remote learning.
"His passion and his love for Robidoux kids is just evident as you walk into his classroom," said Principal Mark Weis. "He's constantly cracking jokes. You know? Kids just react to that. And when they come in, you can just hear it in his voice, in his enthusiasm. He never has an 'off' day, he's bringing it every single day."
Pettegrew took time to reflect on his sense of overwhelming joy and also his recognition that it falls to him now to be a leader for all teachers in the area, who have been through an extraordinarily challenging year. Some have felt their confidence tested as they were asked to do things nobody in classroom leadership has ever done before, and in many cases, with their kids miles away.
In this job, it's all about learning and adapting as much as teaching.
"I'm a big believer that how you approach a problem ultimately determines whether you're successful in finding a solution to it or not," Pettegrew said. "Ultimately, that mindset determines the outcome. So I kind of took the approach of seeing each new challenge as not an obstacle, but an opportunity."
Amid the summer break, repeated attempts to reach King City R-I Schools for input from Shifflett were not successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.