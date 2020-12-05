Reforms approved at the end of November by the Board of Education have brought on the most impassioned dispute in years between St. Joseph School District leadership and its teacher advocacy groups.
In short, the collective panel known as United SJSD has been dismantled and replaced. The two groups that represent teacher workplace interests before the SJSD administration denounced the Nov. 23 change, which passed by a board vote of 6-0. The leaders of the local Missouri State Teachers Association and the Missouri National Education Association emphasized their demand to revise the change as soon as possible.
“Not only is the board accountable to the community, but it is responsible for helping provide the environment in which we teach, and educate and help develop young adults,” said Elissa Garr, a school counselor who is a longtime leader among the MSTA. “And if our voices are taken away, how are we supposed to do that? This was a real hit. This is not good for anybody. This is adding more to teachers’ plates.”
For her part, Board of Education President Tami Pasley said these views are misguided. The change was implemented in consultation with the district’s legal counsel, as well as the administration.
In her view, with patience, it will win out.
“I’m hoping they will give it a chance, because United SJSD was not working any longer, and we needed something new,” Pasley said.
The central issue is that Missouri has no statutory provision that authorizes formal collective bargaining by teacher groups, and any teacher strike would be illegal. Contracts are subject to negotiation, but unless desired changes are affirmed by all parties, they are final.
Thus some informal, advisory means is prompted to head off disputes and resolve them when they occur. United SJSD arose to address this in 2016. Garr and David Jordan, who has since retired as a teacher at Central High School, had key roles in designing its framework.
“Prior to United SJSD, we were really pretty much scattered and all over the place.” Jordan said. “And yes, we have two large, active teacher groups, but their focus is on teacher issues. So issues that parents may be having or maintenance individuals, secretaries, oftentimes those get overlooked. And they really had no leadership until United SJSD came into being, and they elected their own representatives.”
Garr said that an attempt has been made to be patient and allow appropriate reforms to this structure. But, she said, things are now to the point where it is clear that the teacher groups gave “more grace than maybe we should have.”
“Assurances were made that (United SJSD) would continue,” Garr said. “This committee that has provided a lot of transparency, and a source to work out issues in the district, has been taken away.”
As approved Nov. 23, Policy GBQDA converts United SJSD into a group of three committees that doesn’t have a formal name. The committees will each contain 15 to 25 people who are meant to be representative of the district’s roughly 1,500-person workforce: Some will be teachers, some will be paraeducators, some will be support staff and so on.
The district is recruiting applicants for each committee and, according to Pasley, the first meetings will occur after Christmas break, which lasts from Monday, Dec. 21, through Sunday, Jan. 4. The three committees will be focused on salary, benefits and academic/business calendar matters. Dr. Doug Van Zyl, Dr. Brian Kraus and Dr. Gabe Edgar each will serve as committee chairs. Applicants for each committee were encouraged to apply by end of business on Friday.
J. Eric Simmons, local MNEA president, said this new arrangement will silence the voices of the MSTA and the MNEA, which together assert representation on behalf of 1,000 district employees. Of the up to 20 people on United SJSD, two seats were designated for the MSTA and MNEA leaders, respectively. The remaining seats were elected from among the general staff by their peers.
Now, school building principals and other administrators will nominate applicants, and the administration will sign off on who serves in what capacity. Simmons, who works as an art teacher at Central High School, said this eliminates all internal accountability.
“We were not guaranteed that United SJSD would stay the same,” he said. “But we were guaranteed by the (school board) that it would not happen like this, that we would be safe and our associations’ voices would still be heard. And that clearly is not the case.”
On the contrary, Pasley said, the new framework is likely to be more representative of teacher interests, not less. As a former president of the statewide MSTA herself who still teaches part time, Pasley said she considers herself especially sensitive to teacher concerns.
“Now, I will tell you this, and I’ll make this promise as board president,” she said. “If this doesn’t seem to be working, if we give it a chance and the makeup of the committee isn’t good, or any of the three committees aren’t good, if I see the voice of the teachers, or the employees, disappearing ... then I’ll step in and say, ‘Hey, this isn’t the better way. And we need to come to terms with another way to do it.’”