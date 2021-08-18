A Robidoux Middle School math teacher has made the cut of semi-finalist candidates for the highest possible Show Me State educator recognition.
Colin Pettegrew is one of 17 people who could be named 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year, as determined by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Pettegrew is the second Robidoux educator to reach this level in the last three years and the third so honored in the St. Joseph News-Press coverage area in the last five years. Darbie Valenti of Minnie Cline Elementary School in Savannah was named 2017 Missouri Teacher of the Year.
Each year, school districts nominate one or more teachers, typically including the person recognized as the best educator within their district, for statewide honors. DESE then identifies Regional Teachers of the Year. Pettegrew received this honor for Northwest Missouri in June. Semifinalists are selected, then finalists, through August and September. The winner and finalists will be honored Oct. 19 at the Teacher of the Year Banquet in Jefferson City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.