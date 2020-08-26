The St. Joseph School District takes no official stance on a city-wide face covering rule following discussions on Wednesday evening.
Board President Tami Pasley, appearing by video conference, told her colleagues assembled at the Downtown district headquarters that she and Board Vice President Lute Atieh conferred with one another on Monday after the board's monthly regular meeting.
Pasley said she and Atieh were in agreement at that time that it may be appropriate to convey a resolution to the St. Joseph City Council before it votes on this matter. By current city policy, all persons must wear face coverings within retail spaces of 10,000 sq. ft. or larger. For its part, the district requires all persons on school properties to wear face coverings, except where social distancing can be easily maintained.
At Wednesday's school board meeting, members Dr. Bryan Green, Rick Gilmore, Rick Gehring and Larry Koch told Pasley that for various reasons, it would be best for the district to avoid speaking out on the city's regulations at this time.
Board member Lori Witham indicated she would be in favor of the city expanding its face covering rules, but that she understood the prudence of not weighing in on a divisive issue for the community. Pasley, while deferring to the board, communicated on Wednesday that she concurs with Witham. Atieh did not appear during the meeting.
Therefore, the board did not take a formal vote on face covering resolution.