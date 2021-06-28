The days of active operations at the downtown central office of the St. Joseph School District will come to an end as Noyes School is given a new lease on life.
Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, said on Monday to the Board of Education that the district is already in the process of closing certain spaces at 925 Felix St., starting with the Academic Services office under Marlie Williams, assistant superintendent. Subsequent moves are likely to involve Special Services, Human Resources and the Business Office. No hard dates have been set for the moves to be completed, but in the rough outline Van Zyl presented, all moves are to be completed to Noyes, 1415 N. 26th St., within the next year.
"We'll start taking a look at what makes sense to start transitioning the rest of us out of this facility, because this is a fairly expensive facility for us to maintain, upkeep, do things," Van Zyl said. "That will be a discussion a little bit further down the road ... But we are continuing to look at that. I know (administrators) will take a look at our facilities and see if there's things we can do to consolidate that aren't necessarily school building-related, we're starting that process.
"Because that doesn't impact staff and doesn't impact students the way closing down a school would."
