The St. Joseph School District is coming to grips with a dramatic increase in the number of students on track to earn at least one failing grade for the fall semester.
Data collected Dec. 1 revealed that 20.9% of all academic marks for all students in seventh, eighth, ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th grades are on track to be issued at the level of “F.” At a similar time in the 2019-2020 year, this data came in at 9.3% of all grades for these students; in effect, the pace of imminent failure has more than doubled.
The data comes from the Department of Secondary Education. It does not apply to the SJSD Virtual Academy, in which just over 3,500 out of the 10,544 total students, or about 33%, have opted to participate. Because they volunteered from the start to do online education, engagement and performance metrics are understood to be significantly better.
“There are interventions being implemented and (we) will continue to change that (percentage) by Jan. 13,” said secondary schools director Shannon Nolte.
Because the school year began late on Aug. 31, the semester will not actually end until the close of the day on Jan. 13, though winter break will begin at the end of the day on Friday, Dec. 18, and keep classes out of session until Tuesday, Jan. 5. That gives academic leaders 12 class days at the time of this story’s publication to turn the ship around, if semester grades are issued as they normally are.
Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, acknowledged that the hybrid education system is not working for some students. Whether it’s because they lack the technology and internet speed to participate adequately in video conferences and multimedia lesson plans, or they simply are struggling to learn from the material after watching it, a serious risk of kids being left behind is there.
“Before COVID, we had quite a few students that come to us already with some struggles and some challenges in their learning,” Van Zyl said. “... And so, how do we work to try to close some of those gaps that are being created?”
It is largely within the purview of local authorities to get students trained up for the future and then assign them letter grades reflecting what they have learned, or failed to adequately learn, as the case may be. Broader policy questions are in the hands of the Missouri State Board of Education, which acted on Tuesday to waive state and federal accountability measures for standardized tests across the Show Me State.
“We do not want to put stress on educators,” said Dr. Margie Vandeven, Missouri commissioner of education, in comments to the board on Tuesday. “We don’t want our educators spending their time right now thinking about a standardized test. We want them educating our kids.”
The main impact of this will be to continue to send kids through testing, but the results at least on the state level will not directly impact the resources made available to school districts. It is well understood that every dollar potentially at hand will be needed to help guide children through the present crisis. What happens with longer-term questions, like individual student GPAs, is yet to be determined.
The district essentially waived the letter grade system when the pandemic first struck the spring, in some cases instituting a simple “pass/fail” mark. A return of these moves is not currently under discussion.
“I do believe there’s still value in trying to gauge students and have some level of expectation for completion of work and getting assignments done,” Van Zyl said. “I think we’re actually in a better situation now, when it comes to grading and having some type of expectations in place for our students and our families.”
Van Zyl affirmed the process of addressing this problem has been personally taxing to the SJSD staff, in a career field that was hard enough before COVID-19 arrived. The path forward will require buy-in at every level from “a partnership of mom and dad, grandma and grandpa.”
“If they’re seeing a child struggling, don’t wait,” he said. “Say, ‘Hey, we’ve got an issue, we’ve got a concern, how can you help us?’ ... I’m not a mind reader. The best thing you can do is tell me that there’s an issue. And then let’s try to figure out how we can solve that.”