Three categories of people are being surveyed this week on what the St. Joseph School District ought to do with its face-covering rules as classes go back in session this month.
The survey, which has been sent to students, staff and parents, breaks down along those three categories. Each category will be tallied separately, but the key prompt is the same for everyone: A choice between "I prefer that masks initially be required when school resumes on (Monday, Aug. 23)," and "I prefer that masks initially NOT be required when school resumes on (Aug. 23.)"
According to Board President Tami Pasley, the SJSD governing body will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the Downtown office to consider a policy in part informed by the survey results.
The survey will be open through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Any current SJSD parent, SJSD student or SJSD staff member who is missing an invitation to the survey can call the district at 816-671-4000 to request one. The survey is not open to the general public.
