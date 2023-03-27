Gabe Edgar

Superintendent Gabe Edgar participates in a July 2022 interview.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested the leader of the St. Joseph School District on Sunday evening for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. 

According to a highway patrol report, troopers placed Superintendent Thomas G. "Gabe" Edgar under arrest at 6:48 p.m. Sunday, on suspicion of DWI, a possible class B misdemeanor. The patrol described a second suspected offense of failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, which would be a traffic infraction. The stop happened along St. Joseph Avenue, south of Cook Road, near Krug Park. 

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.