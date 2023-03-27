The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested the leader of the St. Joseph School District on Sunday evening for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to a highway patrol report, troopers placed Superintendent Thomas G. "Gabe" Edgar under arrest at 6:48 p.m. Sunday, on suspicion of DWI, a possible class B misdemeanor. The patrol described a second suspected offense of failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, which would be a traffic infraction. The stop happened along St. Joseph Avenue, south of Cook Road, near Krug Park.
Edgar has not been charged with any offenses at this point. In a statement, district officials said they are aware of the situation.
"While we understand questions may arise, we cannot provide additional information as it relates to a confidential personnel matter of the district," a statement released by the district said. "Please be assured that the district takes the allegations seriously and will continue to monitor any developments regarding this matter."
The Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office did not respond to a request for comment. Edgar acknowledged a request for his comment but said nothing further.
Edgar, who oversees district employees, reports to the Board of Education. Board President David Foster said the board has been made aware of the situation. The board is to meet tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Benton High School for its regular monthly session.
"This personnel matter will be addressed effectively once more information is received and legal consultation has provided adequate direction," Foster said.
Edgar worked in Marceline, Missouri, for most of his career. He joined the St. Joseph School District in 2018, initially as chief financial officer, then as assistant superintendent of business and operations. His tenure as superintendent on a three-year contract began in July 2022. The board has since extended it.
