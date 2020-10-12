The St. Joseph School District is studying various ways to resolve a substitute teacher shortage, experienced across the region, that has significantly worsened during the pandemic.
Assembling on Monday at the Downtown district office, the Finance, Audit and Scholarship Committee of the Board of Education heard input from a number of third-party firms on recruiting new substitute teachers.
"They all claim that they're going to be able to have a higher fill rate than we are able to do," Dr. Brian Kraus, district director of human resources, told the committee. "With the situation we're facing, I'm a little bit on the skeptical side. Maybe they would be able to do that for us. Obviously, the higher percentage that are filled, the better it is for our kids."
The State of Missouri has recently created an expedited certification program for would-be substitutes, which allows people to get employed as substitutes after doing an online training program, without having completed 60 college credit hours.
Board President Tami Pasley, herself a teacher, shared information from the Missouri School Boards' Association that indicates about 1,300 Missourians have stepped forward for this program. It has not yet produced locally hired substitute teachers.
"That's in the state," Pasley said of the 1,300-person figure. "We wish it were for this area."
Those who do complete it go through about 22 hours of online instruction on classroom management. They then complete a background check, print off paperwork, and mail it to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for official certification as substitute teachers.
In a general sense, people willing to substitute teach are often retirees, who being of advanced age are known to be especially vulnerable to the pandemic.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person who is age 65 or older is at least 90 times more likely to be killed by COVID-19 complications, if they become infected, as someone aged 18 to 29. At any rate, it is plain that qualified substitutes have withdrawn from eligibility for their sake of their own health.
The third-party substitute teacher search offers, which were obtained via a public request for proposals approved by the full Board of Education, remain untested as to their ability to counter the effects of COVID-19 on the labor pool.
"We don't have any one person that we can dedicate full time toward looking for subs," Kraus said. "And this firm would have that person in that role, where that would be their full-time job. So hopefully they would be able to explore some avenues that we've been unable to find."