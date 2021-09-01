A total of 10,678 students in kindergarten through 12th grade are enrolled in St. Joseph public schools this year, a roughly half-percent decrease, while local private school ranks swelled by about 11.5%.
The figures are based on preliminary Day 7 data from the St. Joseph School District. A more thorough count will be conducted later to provide final enrollment figures for the year.
The total private school enrollment in St. Joseph is 1,178, with 390 enrolled in grades K-12 at St. Joseph Christian School. SJCS grew by 23.4%. Bishop LeBlond High School grew slightly, at 175 enrolled as of Aug. 31, up from 167.
Among the Catholic grade schools, St. Francis Xavier has the same count as last year, at 240. St. James recorded 100 enrollees, a slight dip from last year's count of 112. Cathedral School reported 140 enrolled, down 12.5% from last year's tally of 160.
Finally, St. Paul Lutheran School grew to 128 students, up from 121.
Altogether, the St. Joseph School District is losing students at a slow, steady pace. The district seems to have lost about 90 students over the last two years, but enrollment has decreased by more than 600 since 2016. Each student is tied to about $6,375 in funding from the state government. The state spends about $3.5 billion each year for all public school pupils.
According to the data released by the district on Wednesday, the largest-population building by a significant margin remains Central High School, with 1,653 students counted on Sept. 1. Combining the students from the city's other public high schools would not equal that figure. Lafayette and Benton high schools each record less than 700 students.
Eleventh graders, the class of 2023, formed the largest SJSD group at 893 as of Sept. 1. The smallest cohort of students is third grade, which is 15.5% smaller at 773 kids.
School Board President Tami Pasley was not available for an interview on Wednesday. The board is next scheduled to meet Monday, Sept. 13, for a special meeting on face-covering policy, among other topics. A full meeting follows later in the month.
