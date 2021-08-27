The St. Joseph School District is keeping its mask mandate in place despite a lawsuit by Missouri's attorney general against another district with a similar mandate.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, filed suit against Columbia Public Schools in what he called a "reverse class action" move. However, SJSD Superintendent Doug Van Zyl believes the district's mandate is different from the one imposed in Columbia.
"In Columbia, the board didn't vote to make that decision. Our board has voted and made that decision," Van Zyl said. "He (the attorney general) said some things were arbitrary and capricious ... I think our board has taken a look at data from the health department, so I don't think there's anything arbitrary or capricious about it."
St. Joseph Health Department Director Debra Bradley sent the school board a letter recommending a mask mandate. A spokesperson said the health department has always recommended masking consistent with federal guidance. School district officials held out the letter as a backbone to support their mandate.
"Many schools serve children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccination at this time," Bradley wrote in the letter. "Therefore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of multiple prevention strategies ... including universal masking."
St. Joseph School Board President Tami Pasley told News-Press NOW in a statement that the board is aware of the situation involving the Columbia schools.
"We are aware of the lawsuit filed against the Columbia School District by the attorney general, and we will be paying attention to the lawsuit as it makes its way through the court system," Pasley wrote. "State law currently supports local control for public school boards, so we will continue to follow our board policy on communicable diseases. That policy says that we will follow the recommendations of our local health department."
Pasley said it's the school board's policy to have the group's president speak on behalf of all members to the media. News-Press NOW requested comment about the litigation and mask mandate from the board's other members but didn't receive a response.
Van Zyl said the board is placing public health data and practices ahead of the potential costs or ramifications of litigation.
"If the data in the community shows that something needs to be different, I think they're more than willing to make that adjustment," he said. "So I think there still needs to be some flexibility and understanding that it could be adjusted or changed based upon the information that our board gets and the data that they use."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.