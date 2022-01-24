In the aftermath of last week's closures, St. Joseph education leaders considered but ultimately voted down a proposal to restore a mask mandate for school buildings.
The motion came up after LaTonya Williams moved to open a discussion on the possibility of restoring face-covering rules. Williams said she had no plan in mind when she did this. In discussion with board members, she ultimately backed the fall 2021 plan of requiring masks in any building where 7% or more of the student body had become ill or directly exposed to COVID-19. The board implemented that policy for about a month before dispensing with it in late December.
"I don't know what the answer is, but I know that our current position now is not it," Williams said. Because the district found itself 55 teachers short on Jan. 14, operations were greatly impacted, and Williams said that must be prevented.
Williams' motion to restore the mandate failed 2-4, with Lori Witham voting "yes" along with Williams. Board President Tami Pasley voted "no," alongside Board Vice President Bryan Green, as well as David Foster and Kenneth Reeder. Board member Rick Gilmore, who has to date tended to vote "no" on mask mandates, did not appear at the meeting Monday.
Green, who is a physician with Mosaic Life Care, said he believes based on advice from his colleagues that the current omicron surge of COVID-19 shall calm significantly within a month. That is because the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 day by day in Buchanan County is currently 33%, but that number is expected to go down. In addition, Green noted, omicron is a weaker virus than COVID-alpha, the original strain, or especially last year's delta outbreak. Combined with the effect of vaccines and certain therapeutic drugs, the threat is perceptibly reduced.
"Thankfully, this virus is not as dangerous as your grandfather's COVID," Green said. "We are essentially managing colds at this point. That's good news. It still shut down our schools last week. But it's good news."
Pasley, a career math educator who continues to work for another district, said she has found that previous mandates were hard to implement in her own classroom.
"As a practicing teacher, we have been not masked, and optional," she said. "I have to think that if my kids were told to mask, how much time would I spend telling them to mask, and how much time would I spend teaching?"
Board members noted that regardless of what they do, masks will still be required aboard all public transportation vehicles, including school buses. That is a preestablished federal rule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.