The St. Joseph School District is in business with a Great Bend, Michigan, firm that has established substitute teacher recruitment services in Missouri.
EDUStaff agrees, per a contract approved 7-0 on Monday by the Board of Education, to recruit employees in the role of a substitute teacher at just over $120 per employee, per working day. To date, the district contracts most substitutes at $95 plus small tax and benefit allotments per teacher, per working day. The agreement echoes a similar arrangement made with Columbia Public Schools in Boone County, Missouri. St. Joseph will be the second client district in the state, according to EDUStaff executive Chad Bilkey.
Dr. Brian Kraus, SJSD director of human resources, said he has observed a five-year trend of national substitute teacher shortages that has been dramatically exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic; substitute teachers are often retirees, and the virus has caused fewer persons of that age to be willing to work in a public environment.
Kraus has been skeptical in the past that a third party could solve this problem, but there is no risk for SJSD; either EDUStaff finds suitable teachers, or it won’t be paid, as its revenues are entirely contained within the per-head agreement.
“Any time we have an unfilled sub position, that either means our current staff are doubling up, and with COVID concerns and things obviously we don’t want to do that,” he said. “I really think it’s a win-win for us because, you know, they have somebody dedicated to that purpose and the more subs they find, the better it is for our kids.”
Where substitutes individually collected a monthly payment from the district to account for all the days they had taught in the previous month, EDUStaff will take over payroll. All persons previously registered as on-call substitutes for SJSD will become EDUStaff employees, and EDUStaff will station a full-time recruiter in the community who will work daily to find substitute teacher-recruits for the district, mainly by canvassing job fairs and collegiate campuses.
“We look forward to working with (Missouri Western State University) in St. Joseph, as we have in Columbia with Mizzou and Columbia College, as a resource for prospective employees,” Bilkey said.
The environment for third party recruiters has been improved in recent months. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education enabled those without the previously required 60 college credit-hours to take an online course that contains about 22 hours of videos and lecture material. DESE will then certify any online student who passes a background check, and EDUStaff will cover their insurance and liability requirements on the job.
“The system set up by DESE is advantageous,” Bilkey said. “There will be restrictions on the kind of people we can hire, you won’t have an 18-year-old substitute teacher. The district will decide the restrictions on who can qualify.”