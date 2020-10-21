SJSD anticipates final fall 2020 enrollment numbers will show a more than 2% decrease from the previous school year.
Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, said final numbers will be presented to the Board of Education at its 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, scheduled meeting. However, with six of seven board members in attendance on Tuesday for a facilities planning committee meeting, Van Zyl said he expects the rolls have shrunk by 219 students. That would leave the total at 10,544.
At this time, continued decreases of about 200 students per year are forecast without intervention. Therefore, a decrease to less than 10,000 students for the district is a distinct likelihood within the next decade. The committee heard that this will result in under-utilization of the buildings on hand, particularly at the high school and elementary school levels. This trend has been seen for some time. The 2018-2019 academic year reported the first decrease below 11,000 students since 2004.
Committee members, who don’t cast votes on board policy and primarily meet to envision hypothetical future directions for the district, built a consensus that a new plan to renovate — and possibly replace — school buildings will be needed to respond to the observed downward enrollment trend.
Renovation to school buildings will be a key part of this, members agreed, while the district proceeds with reforms that will over time result in sixth graders no longer attending elementary schools in the district. This will result in lower student populations in each elementary school and opens the door to a re-drawing of school boundaries into a more efficient scheme.
The board is expected to vote Monday on that. In the longer term, according to Board President Tami Pasley, further significant changes are likely.
“I will tell you personally, I see maybe a two-high-school town,” she said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we add a middle school. I do see a decline in the number of elementary schools that we have, because it would all be based on the kids, five years from now, that we’re predicted to have in our district.”