By its nature, a school bus might transport lots of things other than students. Such a purpose comes into being this fall for the hundreds of families who chose to keep students home for study, but still need food aid.
According to Brian Tarr, St. Joseph School District coordinator of nutrition services, about 350 meals were prepared for the first in a sequence of Tuesday and Friday morning distributions set to run during the academic year. The Apple Bus Co. drove buses stuffed to the windows with food to Krug Pool, Hyde Park and Drake Field. Dozens of cars came to the pool to pick up food Tarr helped distribute with Apple Bus and district staff.
The food, which is to be refrigerated and then cooked at home, is meant to substitute for the breakfast and lunch students would’ve received during the school week, if they had enrolled for in-person studies.
“Yeah, we want to reach all of the students,” Tarr said. “In St. Joe, we have a lot of CEP sites, which is community eligibility free meals for all students, so we want to reach out and get as many as we can.”
The benefit Tarr referred to affects students of Carden Park Elementary, Coleman Elementary, Edison Elementary, Hosea Elementary, Hyde Elementary, Lafayette High School, Lindbergh Elementary, Mark Twain Elementary, Parkway Elementary, Pickett Elementary, Robidoux Middle School, Spring Garden Middle School, Truman Middle School and Webster Learning Center who attend the Virtual Academy.
Payment for meals is required for students of Benton High School, Central High School, Bode Middle School, Eugene Field Elementary, Pershing Elementary, Skaith Elementary, Oak Grove Elementary and Bessie Ellison Elementary. Individual families may still apply to receive free or reduced-cost meals. The price chart is found at is.gd/N6HjtU.
“It is very important,” said Katelyn Conover, mother to two SJSD students. “We’re one of the lower-income families here in town ... You can only stretch your food stamps so far. Being able to have lunch and breakfast (free) helps so much. Oh, it helps so much, you know?”
To have been eligible for the distribution at Hyde Park, Krug Pool and Drake Field that happened at 10 a.m. Tuesday, parents were prompted to submit an online request. The same system will repeat, so to get food for next week, a request to apply by noon on Thursday, Sept. 3, applies. Requests can be submitted at is.gd/r7qPk2.
Families will pick up their food at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, and 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, submitting a new request by noon on Thursday, Sept. 10, as needed for the following week, and so on.
Meals will be delivered only to Krug Pool, Hyde Park and Drake Field at this time, not to individual student homes.
Tarr said the number of weekly requests will determine how much food is packaged and driven by bus to the distribution points. Parents Luke and Elizabeth Hartman said they regard such plans as key to containing the virus in the community. They enrolled their children in the SJSD Virtual Academy because of cohabitant relatives considered vulnerable to COVID-19.
“I think that, you know, minimizing our risks, getting out only when needed, is the safest route,” Mrs. Hartman said.