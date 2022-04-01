New data points show potential gains in local reading and math studies, while most participant students are not yet meeting standards of "proficient" or better in these subjects.
St. Joseph School District students participated in the i-Ready Assessment, a program conducted nationwide on the district-by-district level, said to involve up to 10 million pupils. The assessment is offered by a Massachusetts firm that assists in test prep. The overall goal is to forecast how students might perform on standardized tests such as the Missouri Assessment Program. Annual MAP test results are scored for third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth graders in four categories: Below basic, basic, proficient and advanced.
Assistant Superintendent Marlie Williams presented Monday what appear to be causes for optimism in reading and math.
"Anything that we do, in terms of teaching and learning, we like to measure effects: how we are doing with our curriculum revisions, with instructional practices, with the school improvement plans that we have in place," Williams said in a follow-up interview. "That is what we do internally to measure the impact of our teaching and learning, our internal improvement plans and to see how we are progressing on the goals that we've set."
The i-Ready program is a forecast of "proficiency," that is, how many kids are likely to test at the third level or better. The 2022 i-Ready indicator for reading proficiency is 40%, up from 30%. The St. Joseph School District had a goal of 35% reading proficiency or better, and so it appears on track to surpass the goal by five percentage points.
In math, the proficiency forecast for this year is 26%, meeting the standard of improvement from 21%, last year's figure. Williams refers to the math forecast as "on goal."
With 40% reading proficiency at hand, 60% of students are indicated to read at basic or below basic levels. This situation is more profound for math, with 74% of students forecast at below proficient.
Some categories of students are rosier than others. The data shared by Williams on Monday with the Board of Education showed 43% math proficiency among all sixth graders, and 46% reading proficiency among all fourth graders.
Notably, no grade exceeded 50% proficiency across the district, but a few individual schools — including Eugene Field and Bessie Ellison elementary schools — posted i-Ready math proficiency forecasts above 50% in all grades. Oak Grove Elementary came close to the feat, with fifth graders attaining 47% proficiency, while third, fourth and sixth graders exceeded 50%.
Williams said the i-Ready program does not survey science proficiency. The SJSD thus will not have a forecast of precisely the same kind ahead of official state results later this year.
Actual MAP results will not be available until this fall. The state overseer of all school agencies, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, will first release how Missouri students as a whole did on subject proficiency and then break down the data by district. This could happen as early as October, but 2021 final data didn't come in until December.
At Monday's board meeting, Williams' presentation was well received.
"Hopefully you see this is as not the completion of the hard work our folks are putting in," Superintendent Doug Van Zyl told the board. "But, it's actually starting to show you that the seeds that were planted are taking root, and we're moving forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.