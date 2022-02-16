A month after a districtwide, weeklong halt for the St. Joseph School District due to a spike in COVID-19 case numbers among staff, the virus seems to be dissipating in the classroom.
Maria Burnham, the district’s coordinator of nursing, said she believes the reason for this downward trend is credited to a mix of asymptomatic patients, a rise in vaccinations and the omicron variant simply not being as prevalent anymore.
“I don’t know if it’s just made its way through our area and it’s gone for now and we’ve built up a little bit of herd immunity from both people being vaccinated and from people being sick and now they’ve got some things to help fight a little bit differently,” Burnham said. “I’m glad for it, and I hope to see it continue.”
Burnham also explained the closure last month was not due to the students’ health but rather faculty and staff being out sick, causing an inadequate number of teachers in schools. At this moment, she feels the district is adequately prepared to educate alongside the virus.
“I think we are now ready almost for anything,” Burnham said. “We have masks available if we were to have to at some point remask, we have testing available, we partner with a local pediatrician and we listen to the trends coming down to us from our health department and those local professionals around us.”
She also emphasized the need to continue to stay educated and careful when it comes to staying healthy. Amid the winter season, Burnham said many of the illnesses schools are seeing are the common cold, flu or strep throat.
“I think we’re in a little bit different of a position than we were in the beginning of this in 2020 because we know a little bit more and we have some of the supplies that we need at our fingertips,” Burnham said. “I think we’re in pretty good shape as we’re very vigilant right now about just about everything, so I think going forward we’ll have a handle on things if there were to be a change.”
Mallory McGowin, chief communications officer for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, said she believes this decline is good for more than healthy students across the state.
“While schools across the state continue to experience staffing shortages similar to other businesses and industries, the decline in COVID cases means more staff are able to come to work than they were last month, which means schools are not having as many issues opening their doors for in-person learning,” McGowin said.
Burnham recommended individuals who are seeking to get a vaccination for the coronavirus speak with their primary care provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.