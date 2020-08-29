The St. Joseph School District is testing the waters on allowing third parties to procure substitute teachers, as a trend of uncertainty about educator availability due to COVID-19 rises.
Dr. Brian Kraus, director of human resources, asked the Board of Education on Monday to authorize a request for proposals from "several entities" that have conveyed interest to his office.
"They believe that they can save us money," Kraus said. "I'm a little skeptical by nature, so I'll have to see it to believe it. Certainly, at this point, what we're asking for is the opportunity to secure interest from as many companies as are interested ... to see if it's something we would want to do."
The board approved Kraus' request unanimously.
According to documents published by the district, there are 221 employees currently within the SJSD substitute pool, managed by district staff. On any given day, 95 to 115 substitute positions are filled by these workers, and in the 2019-2020 academic year, the district realized an 85.7% rate of finding substitutes when the need arose. Its preschool program saw the most success, filling positions more than 91.3% of the time. The long-term substitute teacher billet, however, filled only about 61.1% of 106 long-term absences.
A date for firms to respond to the district's request remains to be determined. This comes in the wake of moves by the State Board of Education allowing high school diploma recipients to take a 20-hour online course and complete a background check in order to qualify as a substitute, for stated purpose of addressing broad shortages in such labor availability across the state.
In a statement, the St. Joseph regional Missouri State Teachers Association embraced actions to broaden the pool of substitute workers, particularly an action on Aug. 7 by Gov. Mike Parson, R-Missouri, to "allow retirees, who are interested in subbing for schools, to sub as often as they like."
"As we have seen across several districts as well as the St. Joseph School District, it has been difficult to find substitute teachers," the MSTA said. "This isn’t a new problem for the SJSD or any other district ... Our hope is (Parson's action) will open the sub pool to those who wish to continue to substitute in the district."
The Missouri National Education Association pushed back on relaxed state standards, arguing that collegiate training for substitutes should be prioritized. A statement released last week said a contributing factor in the substitute shortage is the pandemic: "... It's because educators feel unsafe returning to in-person instruction as COVID-19 infection rates climb."
"A well-trained teacher is critical to student success," said Phil Murray, MNEA president and a teacher from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, as quoted in the statement. "(The state's) plan to lower standards for substitute teachers undermines students and de-values the teacher's role."
Paul Katnik, assistant commissioner for the Office of Educator Quality within the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, said that precisely because of the effects of COVID-19, the state must take new action to make it easier to hire substitutes.
"With already a declining number of candidates entering the education profession, this option will help Missouri school districts and charter schools develop a deeper pool of substitute teachers, both in the short- and long-term."