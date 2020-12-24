The St. Joseph School District is applying a novel method to seek out a manager for the future planning, design, renovation and construction of school facilities.
The Board of Education voted to send out a combined request for qualifications/request for proposals for a “construction manager at risk.” A CMAR assumes all liability for a project that exceeds the bid price, aside from defined contingencies the client and manager agree to in advance. The CMAR also is automatically responsible for any faults in workmanship or other preventable defects.
Proper planning is prioritized to avoid future HVAC or other infrastructure problems of the kind that have affected Carden Park Elementary School since its August 2014 opening. Repair and renovation costs are expected to add up in the decade to come. HVAC expansion and upgrades to bring the three high schools up to par are forecast to cost at least $20 million.
“I do think it’s going to be a very competitive process, which is always a good thing,” Dr. Gabe Edgar said. “And there is some interest in the St. Joseph School District.”
The work to be performed by the CMAR is not yet defined, but the district anticipates multiple avenues for the renovation of existing buildings and construction of new schools. In particular, there is a significant “bottleneck” in capacity at the middle school level, which is expected to worsen when the district assigns all sixth graders to the middle schools, a move that is expected in the near future.
Having sixth graders in elementary schools is out of sync with the national norm of a K-5, 6-8, 9-12 table of organization. But there are 14 elementary schools with plenty of capacity and just four middle schools with a current enrollment of about 2,500, well beyond the intended max capacity of 2,100.
The vote sets up a monthlong process in which firms will be submitting documentation by Friday, Jan. 8, and then take part in an interview process pending final board approval on Monday, Jan. 25. The process is being managed by Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations.
Mike Moore, a community member of the district’s Facilities Planning Committee and a plant manager for Altec Industries Inc., told his colleagues at the most recent meeting that investments in the “curb appeal” and proper functioning of each district building will be essential to future growth.
“Only 40% of (Altec’s) mid- to upper-level management live in the district,” Moore said. “Forty percent ... I believe that 40% number is probably similar among our hourly associates as well; they tend to go to the smaller districts around St. Joseph, you know, Savannah, Mid-Buch, that sort of thing. The point is we got a whole bunch of potential patrons and contributors to the district that we lose.”