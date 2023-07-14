SJSD revamps public input panels
Video play button

Three entirely new committees have been set up under a reform of the Board of Education, and changes to how all seven of them are run are now in place. 

To supplement the existing panels on policy, finance and facilities planning, the St. Joseph School District is reviving its academics committee, and creating panels on scholarship, district culture and staff recruitment and retention. Each one will have an administrator assigned to it, two employees and five select members of the community, who file applications to serve for set periods of time. The school board member who chairs each one will pick the five people, and place remaining applicants on a waiting list. 

