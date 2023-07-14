SJSD revamps public input panels

Superintendent Gabe Edgar speaks in May during a Facilities Planning Committee meeting at the Troester Media Center. The panel is one of four to be reorganized, amid the introduction of three new panels with five community members each.
File photo | News-Press NOW
Whitney Lanning, co-chairwoman of the newly reorganized St. Joseph Board of Education finance committee, speaks on Thursday at News-Press NOW.
Three entirely new committees have been set up under a reform of the Board of Education, and changes to how all seven of them are run are now in place.
To supplement the existing panels on policy, finance and facilities planning, the St. Joseph School District is reviving its academics committee, and creating panels on scholarship, district culture and staff recruitment and retention. Each one will have an administrator assigned to it, two employees and five select members of the community, who file applications to serve for set periods of time. The school board member who chairs each one will pick the five people, and place remaining applicants on a waiting list.
"We ask that our volunteers follow the board norms that our Board of Education has put in place at all meetings," the district wrote in the committee application form. "Put the needs of students and teachers first; model the behaviors the board expects of students, staff and community members in all aspects; ensure you are fully prepared, on time and ready to participate; (and) make decisions as a team, based on facts, not personal opinions, agendas or public opinion."
Up until now, the committees have been mostly informal affairs, and district leaders have stressed that their purpose is discussion only: Meaningful action can only take place in monthly meetings of the seven school board members, who are empowered by the office to which they were each elected. That more or less remains the case, but rules of order are now more emphasized at the committee level. Board member Whitney Lanning said discussion needs to be regulated to promote productivity.
"There's so much work to be done in a district of our size," she said. "So, making sure that we have people on the committee that are really doing a deep dive with the administrators, that can, you know, pore over all of the information, and that we can trust are making good, solid decisions for the district. That's what ... I feel like is going to be really important."
In the main, that means non-committee members will not be permitted to talk, except during designated open discussion periods. The regular board has practiced such rules of order for many years.
Lanning said some kind of open discussion will be programmed for each meeting, which will be either every month, every two months or less often, depending on the committee. The scholarship panel, for example, will only confer when there are scholarships to review for awarding by the board to individuals. What's important is that nothing will be done in the dark, and the meetings will be open for anyone to attend and observe.
"We've talked about allowing people to speak, but just trying to do that in a structured manner so that we can get through business," Lanning said. "We have a lot of important decisions that are going to have to be made, so we want to get through that, have good input, and be able to do it in a timely manner."
