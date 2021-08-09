The St. Joseph School District will implement a mandatory mask policy for everyone inside school buildings, including all students in all grades and preschoolers, effective on the first day of school, Aug. 23.
The Board of Education voted on Monday 5-1-1 at a special meeting to adopt the restored mandate and plans to revisit the policy monthly to see if it is still necessary. Board members will first do that on Aug. 23 at their next full meeting. Rick Gilmore voted no. Kenneth Reeder abstained.
The decision comes after announced online survey results on Monday indicated a majority of parents, staff and student participants, in each category, voted in favor of a restored mask mandate. SJSD administrators said that, as expected, the figures were a close divide.
Among parents who voted, 53.2% were in favor of masks. Among students who voted, 50.9% were in favor. Among staff who participated, 54.6% were in favor. A total of 3,786 parent votes were recorded, a total of 869 student votes were recorded and a total of 1,274 staff votes were recorded. The student votes came from those in grades 7 through grade 12.
Dr. Doug Van Zyl spoke to how the board needed to make a call one way or another at this time.
"From an administrative side of things, you almost need to say you're doing it or you're not," the superintendent of schools said. "Because otherwise there are gray areas ... The No. 1 thing to do is get vaccinated. If you're not fully masked or vaccinated, we have to follow the guidelines for quarantining. We have to send people home. The more gray it is, the harder it is to implement."
Dr. Bryan Green, board member and physician at Mosaic Life Care, addressed the matter of the surveys.
"Ultimately, the public didn't elect them to make this decision, they elected us to make this decision," he said. "So I think we need to take that into consideration ... For me personally, the missing school piece is a big component to this decision. We need to be catching kids up in all of these subjects. When kids are being forced out of school, it's good for no one. When they're wearing a mask, they're not forced out of school. I like that."
Board member Lori Witham said she does not personally want to restore a mask mandate, but she feels it is necessary.
"I got vaccinated so that I wouldn't have to wear those silly masks," she said. "But the teacher in me is dedicated to protecting the butts-in-seats kids against the unseen intruder that puts them in danger. I am going to have to go that way."
(1) comment
Unless they are wearing the KN95 mask those fabric and other cheap masks aren't going to protect anything.
