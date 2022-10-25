Presentation

Superintendent Gabe Edgar speaks on Tuesday during a meeting of the Facilities Planning Committee at the St. Joseph School District Administration Building.

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

The future of St. Joseph's school buildings, what they are each used for, and how, is again moving to the forefront.

A panel of community members and St. Joseph School District leaders will spend the next two months writing a comprehensive plan for its facilities. The process is to be broken down into eight categories.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.