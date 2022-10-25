The future of St. Joseph's school buildings, what they are each used for, and how, is again moving to the forefront.
A panel of community members and St. Joseph School District leaders will spend the next two months writing a comprehensive plan for its facilities. The process is to be broken down into eight categories.
Kevin Greischar, the principal K-12 architect for DLR Group, an architecture consultancy firm, reviewed four plans from 2019 on the future of high school operations in St. Joseph at the request of the district's facilities planning committee. In part because of the COVID-19 pandemic that struck the next year along with community reticence to close a high school, all of those ideas have stalled.
The current discussion about which school buildings to keep as-is, which ones to renovate and which ones to shut down has now gone on for five years, since 2017, with little progress. To get the conversation restarted, said Leslie Lotspeich, a Lafayette High School mother who attended the meeting, people in the community should be persuaded that academic and developmental improvement for students is the priority. Superintendent Gabe Edgar has made progress, she said.
"I feel like that the focus has become more about the students and their well-being, and performance and things like that," Lotspeich said. "And, the facilities feed into that in some way, but it's not some the main component or the only component in how our students thrive and grow."
Edgar told the committee that he embraces this idea.
"I don't want to be the guy that drives the conversation, I want to be the one that works the conversation at the end of the day," Edgar said. "You guys pay me a lot of money to do a job, and I want to do a good job."
Edgar reiterated how his viewpoint has changed since he assumed the top district job, up from his previous roles of assistant superintendent of business and operations, and chief financial officer.
"When I was 'the business guy,' I did the business things and I sat back and did the budgets," he said. "The more that, as superintendent, I get out into the buildings every day, and I see the kindergartners and the first graders who are not ready to go to school, I realize that we have to do something about that. And yes, to a degree, it is a parent problem. But we need to stop making excuses like that, and we have to do something."
Over the next two months, a plan will be developed, and then implemented. As the committee is not empowered to vote on any plan — only the full Board of Education can do that — no concrete decisions are to be taken before the board's next meeting on Nov. 28. The action plan that in part stems from the recently concluded Vision Forward public engagement process will be presented to the board on Dec. 19.
Greischar, the architect, said that on average, a new-build school is likely to last for 50 years. At that point, closure or renovation becomes recommended, and the scale of the renovation depends on a balance: What amount of resources to invest based on its current age, vs. how long the building should continue to last.
"I'm a giant advocate for maintaining existing buildings," he said. "A lot of effort went into them, and the structures of our older buildings are often better than what we see today."
