The St. Joseph School District governing body, led by Superintendent Gabe Edgar, left, assemble on Monday. An update on enrollment in the SJSD was heard.

St. Joseph School District leaders report the student population has grown, a shift from patterns observed in recent years. 

The total number of students on the rolls is 10,312, an increase of 27 kids from the 2021 fall count. One decade ago, about 11,500 total children were enrolled. There has been a consistent loss of about 100 to 300 students per year, but the SJSD envisions that growth at the preschool level will create larger cohorts of students entering kindergarten and continuing study from there.

