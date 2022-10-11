Students waiting to go home

Students wait to be picked up after school Tuesday afternoon at Eugene Field Elementary School. Eugene Field has an attendance rate of 95.7%, which is the highest in St. Joseph School District, and an increase of around 10 percentage points from last year.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph School District is making active efforts to improve attendance rates and resources for students whose first language isn't English.

But concerns remain over the rate of progress, which was discussed at a Board of Education meeting Monday.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.