Thursday was the 15th annual Tribute to Teachers and Staff for the St. Joseph School District, recognizing teachers, staff and volunteers for their work over the school year.
The event recognized 32 teachers who were nominated for awards and saw about 150 total guests in attendance.
Among the awards presented were Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Support Person of the Year and Innovator of the Year.
Skaith Elementary second grade teacher Denise Peters was chosen as Teacher of the Year from a list of three finalists. Receiving the award gets her excited to use even more creativity in the classroom, Peters said.
“I have always done things a little bit differently, and now I do feel a lot more empowered that those are the right things to do for kids and (feel) supported by those around me,” she said.
Volunteer of the Year Matthew Ziesel helps with the track, football and basketball teams at Benton High School, but among his favorite activities is cleaning duties, like clearing lunch trays.
Being recognized by the district was extra special because his family was there to enjoy the moment with him, Ziesel said.
“My parents are here, my brother is here,” he said. “It’s working out, but it’s hard, it’s tough.”
The people present to share in the experience also was an important aspect for Peters. The moment wasn’t one she could enjoy without others because she achieved it with the help of others, Peters said.
“I didn’t get here by myself,” she said. “It was from everybody supporting me, from my principal to my colleagues, to my students themselves, their families. All of us, kind of, did it together and having everybody work together creates a bigger product than I ever could have made on my own.”
James Beesley of Central High School’s JROTC program received Support Person of the Year, while Angela Hernandez of Edison Elementary was named Innovator of the Year.
There also were nearly 50 retiring teachers recognized for their service.
