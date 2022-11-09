The St. Joseph School District received $317,635.86 for the month of October from Missouri Lottery revenues, an amount governed by their average daily attendance. A total of $4.3 million is anticipated for fiscal year 2023. This is only a small portion of the total $349 million state appropriation.
The state contributes a large portion of funding each year to the St. Joseph School District, but these are mostly dollars not sourced from the Missouri Lottery.
About $349 million will flow to the SJSD over the course of the current fiscal year, which began July 1 and runs through June 30, 2023. Of these monies, just over $4.3 million is anticipated to be sourced from state gaming revenues, the SJSD said Wednesday. Of the roughly $3 billion state education budget that is set by the Missouri Legislature, about $388 million is generated by lottery funds. Of the funds all school districts get from the lottery, St. Joseph’s share is 1.1%. Of the total statewide funds available, lottery dollars constitute 12%.
Because the SJSD qualifies for state funding regardless of how much people play the lottery, the lottery funds create flexibility in the state budget, rather than directly enable more classroom dollars. Record national Powerball jackpots — including one worth billions to be paid out to a lucky winner in Altadena, California — don’t change these figures much.
“It doesn’t necessarily add money to education,” said Robert Sigrist, assistant superintendent for business and operations. “It supplants money that would be there anyway. The lottery funds do go to education, but as to whether or not this constitutes additional funds, people might debate that a bit.”
The way the state funding overall is divided is complex, and considers several factors, including property values within a given district and average daily attendance, which represents how many kids are reliably showing up for school over time. Missouri’s voters have seen fit via their elected legislators to distribute this money based on where it is most needed, said Kari Monsees, deputy commissioner of DESE, which stands for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The idea at hand is to act as a balancing force, through the lottery, between areas with richer property value and lesser property value, which is an indicator of socioeconomic status among local residents.
“The Legislature goes through an appropriations process to distribute those funds,” he said. “It may be different in Missouri than some other states that have lottery programs in that ... we are distributing more state funds, more of the lottery funds to the areas that have lower property wealth because of how the funding formula works.”
In findings first reported by National Public Radio, the University of California-Los Angeles found that in 2021, Americans spent more than $105 billion on lottery tickets, and the average adult spent more than $300 on tickets that year. The majority of these expenditures are borne by lower-income and minority buyers, the UCLA researchers found.
