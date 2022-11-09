Ticket

The St. Joseph School District received $317,635.86 for the month of October from Missouri Lottery revenues, an amount governed by their average daily attendance. A total of $4.3 million is anticipated for fiscal year 2023. This is only a small portion of the total $349 million state appropriation.

The state contributes a large portion of funding each year to the St. Joseph School District, but these are mostly dollars not sourced from the Missouri Lottery.

About $349 million will flow to the SJSD over the course of the current fiscal year, which began July 1 and runs through June 30, 2023. Of these monies, just over $4.3 million is anticipated to be sourced from state gaming revenues, the SJSD said Wednesday. Of the roughly $3 billion state education budget that is set by the Missouri Legislature, about $388 million is generated by lottery funds. Of the funds all school districts get from the lottery, St. Joseph’s share is 1.1%. Of the total statewide funds available, lottery dollars constitute 12%.

